Tracking Major Mid-Week Winter Storm Set To Blast Region With Heavy Wind, Rain

Monday, Jan. 8 will be sunny with a high in the mid-40s and Tuesday, Jan. 9 will be even warmer and breezy, with a high near 50, but with a chance of rain, the NWS said.

That rain is set to begin around 1 p.m., and will be accompanied by heavy winds as the day progresses, forecasters say. The NWS imposed a wind advisory beginning the evening of Jan. 9 for much of the Northeast.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected to fall in across the entire region, with the more significant flooding potential is across northern NJ and southeast PA, the National Weather Service said.

"In portions of the Northeast, where heavy snow from the storm the past weekend is on the ground, surging warm air, heavy rain and strong snow-eating winds will lead to a rapid runoff from Tuesday to Wednesday," AccuWeather says.

"Small streams and rivers will be on the rise with the potential for a serious flash flood event."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.