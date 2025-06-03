Tracey Morgan Thrills Fans At Paramus L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival

The comedian and actor who lives in Alpine stopped by Sunday, June 1 with his crew for a day of food, rides, and fun.

“He comes all the time with his family,” Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. told Daily Voice. “He brought his daughter (she's 11) and a group of eight or nine of them. She loves it here.”

Morgan, best known for his work on "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live," kept things casual and under the radar.

“I met him last year,” DeMauro said. “He’s a nice guy. I shook his hand and thanked him for supporting us."

Before heading out, Morgan posed for a group photo with Paramus police officers, who were working the event, DeMauro said.

The L.E.A.D. Fest raises money for L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence), which supports programs in local schools that focus on substance use prevention, anti-bullying, and violence reduction.

