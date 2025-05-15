Toxic Metals Detected In Rice Brands Sold Across US, Report Finds

Healthy Babies Bright Futures, a nonprofit focused on children's health, tested 145 rice samples from stores in 20 metro areas and found arsenic in every single one.

More than one in four contained arsenic levels that exceeded the federal safety threshold for infant rice cereal.

The report warns that rice is the top source of arsenic from solid foods in diets of children under 2, and a major concern during pregnancy — when the developing brain is most vulnerable.

In addition to arsenic, the tests found cadmium in nearly all samples, and lead and mercury in more than a third. While levels were generally well below what would trigger acute illness, experts say the concern is long-term, low-level exposure — particularly during early development.

Rice brands grown in the Southeast and labeled as “USA” were found to have the highest average heavy metal levels.

Safer options include California-grown rice, Thai jasmine rice, and Indian basmati rice, the report found.

The report also noted that rice alternatives such as quinoa, barley, and farro contained significantly lower levels of heavy metals—on average, 69 percent less.

While some progress has been made in reducing arsenic levels in infant rice cereal, no similar regulations apply to rice itself, which families often serve in larger portions.

The group is calling on the FDA to set limits for arsenic and cadmium in all rice products, and to require manufacturers to test and publicly disclose results.

Simple changes at home can help too, experts say. Cooking rice in extra water and draining it — similar to the pasta method — can reduce arsenic content by up to 60 percent.

The report urges both federal action and informed consumer choices to reduce risk.

