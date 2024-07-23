Township To Buy YMCA Slated For Closure After 15 Years In North Jersey

The Pike Drive Wayne YMCA, a branch of the Metropolitan YMCA, reached an agreement with local officials to sell the building, according to a press release issued earlier this month.

The township is aiming to purchase the facility on or around Nov. 1, however, an exact closing date for the Y will be subject to the terms of the signed contract. Y officials vowed to give ample notice to members and staff.

“While we are saddened to be leaving Wayne Township, we are proud to have served the community," said Richard K. Gorab, the president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges.

"We thank all of our members, supporters, community partners, and of course our board members for their years of support. We are grateful for the memories made and the partnerships formed in Wayne Township. While this chapter is closing, our legacy of service and impact will continue to thrive."

Through its yearly fundraising campaigns, the Y has provided nearly $4 million in financial assistance to help more than 4,000 individuals and families enroll in programs including membership and personal training, child care, swim lessons and competitive swimming, youth sports and enrichment, summer camp, and performing arts, according to the press release.

Home to the Rosen Performing Arts Center, the Y has also invested over $3.7 million in capital improvements to the Pike Drive facility since 2011.

During the pandemic, the Y provided over 270,000 pounds of food and 225,000 meals through local partnerships and continues to provide monthly food distribution to those in need.

The Y has been committed to providing year-round access to healthy, affordable food by operating the Wayne Farmer’s Market. Recently, the Y has also become a designated location to assist individuals in applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

