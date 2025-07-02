Tow Truck Driver, 24, Killed Helping Motorist On I-287; Company Outraged: ‘Slow The F— Down’

Daniel "DJ" Ortiz, 24, of Hopatcong, was working on the right shoulder of I-287 southbound at milepost 31.4 in Harding Township when he was struck around 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ortiz had been recovering a disabled Honda with a Ram tow truck when a Jeep SUV entered the shoulder and struck the Ram, the Honda, and Ortiz, Lebron said.

Ortiz sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said. The driver of the Jeep had minor injuries.

Ron & Sons Towing, Ortiz’s employer, confirmed his death in a Facebook post hours after the crash.

“DJ at just the age of 24 was one of our drivers, one of our brothers who was killed on the side of 287 because someone couldn’t be bothered to slow down or move over,” the company wrote.

“He was out there doing his job. Helping someone in need. Standing on the shoulder with his lights flashing, clearly visible, clearly working and someone’s complete negligence and lack of attention ended his life in an instant.”

The post described Ortiz as “one of the kindest, most helpful, sweetest, and friendliest people you could ever meet.”

“He made people feel safe. He made people feel seen. He made this world better just by being in it,” they wrote. “And now he’s gone. Just like that. Because someone didn’t think his life was worth slowing down for.”

Ron & Sons said Ortiz “did everything right, and still, it wasn’t enough to protect him from someone else’s carelessness."

The tribute to Ortiz turned into a desperate plea to motorists.

"SLOW THE F— DOWN. MOVE THE F— OVER," the post reads. "It’s not a suggestion. It’s the law. And more importantly, it’s the bare minimum you can do to not kill someone.

“DJ should be here right now,” they wrote. “But instead, no amount of anger, heartbreak, or tears will bring him back.”

