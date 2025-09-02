Partly Cloudy 77°

Totowa Swimmer Heard Screaming Before Drowning In Rip Current: Reports

A 39-year-old man drowned Tuesday, Sept. 2, after getting caught in a rip current at an unguarded beach at the Jersey Shore, multiple news outlets reported, citing local police.

Lavallette police

 Photo Credit: Lavallette PD Facebook
Cecilia Levine
According to NBC10, the man, from Totowa, was heard screaming for help before being pulled from the water several minutes later.  He was pronounced dead, the outlet said, citing local police.

NJ Advance Media says the incident happened at the New York Avenue beach just before noon, and that the man was found partially submerged in the water about 25 yards away from the shore. He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River and pronounced dead, NJ Advance Media says.

Daily Voice has reached out to Lavallette Police Chief Christian LoCicero for additional details.

