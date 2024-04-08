Eyes On The Sky: Total Solar Eclipse Dazzles New Jersey (Photos)

Residents were outside in droves looking right at the sun, with proper eyewear, of course, as the moon temporarily blocked the sun's light casting a shadow over the region Monday afternoon, April 8.

Cars lined up in parking lots across the state — engines off, phones out.

The Lemus boys have been learning about the eclipse at school, and joined their parents in the parking lot of a Paramus Starbucks to see it in real time.

"It's a big event for he family," Chris Lemus tells Daily Voice. "We wanted to make sure we got the most out of it — the full understanding."

Nearby was a group of complete strangers, all gathered to do work on the patio of the coffee shop.

Russ Donahue had the glasses, and graciously let others — including Freehold's Michael Mounter — take a peek.

"My wife is a middle school science teacher," he said. "This is a big day for her. She brought a 10-pack of glasses and left a pair for me on the counter."

The eclipse was expected to reach its peak in North Jersey at approximately 3:25 p.m.

The moon fully-blocked the sun along the 100-miles-wide path of totality, which spanned across parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, and Texas.

Have photos of your family watching the total solar eclipse? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

