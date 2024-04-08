Partly Cloudy 55°

Eyes On The Sky: Total Solar Eclipse Dazzles New Jersey (Photos)

Nothing unites New Jersey like a total solar eclipse.

A young member of the Lemus family watches the total solar eclipse, in perfect attire.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The Lemus family watches the eclipse.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Russ Donahue and Michael Mounter watch the eclipse.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Michael Mounter shows off his photo of the eclipse.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Russ Donahue and Michael Mounter snap photos of the total solar eclipse.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Members of Lyndhurst's parks and public property department gear up for the total solar eclipse:&nbsp;Joe Abruscat,&nbsp;Bryan Intindola,&nbsp;Anthony Sollito, and&nbsp;Zach Fenton.

 Photo Credit: Joe Abruscato
Cecilia Levine
Residents were outside in droves looking right at the sun, with proper eyewear, of course, as the moon temporarily blocked the sun's light casting a shadow over the region Monday afternoon, April 8.

Cars lined up in parking lots across the state — engines off, phones out.

The Lemus boys have been learning about the eclipse at school, and joined their parents in the parking lot of a Paramus Starbucks to see it in real time.

"It's a big event for he family," Chris Lemus tells Daily Voice. "We wanted to make sure we got the most out of it — the full understanding."

Nearby was a group of complete strangers, all gathered to do work on the patio of the coffee shop.

Russ Donahue had the glasses, and graciously let others — including Freehold's Michael Mounter — take a peek.

"My wife is a middle school science teacher," he said. "This is a big day for her. She brought a 10-pack of glasses and left a pair for me on the counter."

The eclipse was expected to reach its peak in North Jersey at approximately 3:25 p.m.

The moon fully-blocked the sun along the 100-miles-wide path of totality, which spanned across parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, and Texas.

Have photos of your family watching the total solar eclipse? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

