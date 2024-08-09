Tornado Watch Now Issued In Bergen County As Debby Creeps In

In New Jersey, the tornado watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and covers Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties in North Jersey.

In Pennsylvania, the tornado watch is issued in Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Monroe, and Bucks counties.

The tornado threat for South Jersey has diminished since the initial watch was issued early Friday morning, which has since been canceled.

The NWS warns that tornadoes are possible across the region, though, with 1 to 4 inches of rain expected to fall across the I-95 corridor.

A wind advisory has also been issued across both states with gusts expected to reach up to 50 mph. They will likely be strongest along the coastline.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick says some places already received more rain this week than they will from Debby.

"Places such as Philadelphia, New York City and Trenton, New Jersey, may have actually received more rain Tuesday night than they will from Debby into Friday night," Feerick said. "So with Debby taking a path generally up the spine of the central Appalachians then toward the St. Lawrence Valley later on, that steady rain corridor will avoid much of the I-95 zone."

Saturday, Aug. 10 will be sunny with a high of 86.

