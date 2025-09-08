Top Trump Officials Nearly Come To Blows At Private Dinner, Report Says: 'I'm Gonna Punch You'

The confrontation included a threat to punch a colleague “in the (expletive deleted) face,” according to a new Politico report.

The explosive exchange erupted during a private dinner attended by dozens of top officials, including Cabinet members, at Executive Branch, the new ultra-exclusive club for Trump insiders.

The gathering, held on Wednesday, Sept. 3, was meant to mark the club’s inaugural event and the birthday of right-wing podcaster Chamath Palihapitiya, Politico said.

Instead, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, age 63, confronted 37-year-old Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, after hearing Pulte had spoken negatively about him to the president, according to the outlet.

Bessent reportedly then launched into a profanity-filled tirade: “Why the (expletive deleted) are you talking to the president about me? (Expletive deleted) you,” he said. “I’m going to punch you in your (expletive deleted) face.”

Witnesses described a tense standoff before financier and club co-owner Omeed Malik stepped in to separate the two men.

Both officials are heavyweight figures in Trump’s orbit.

Bessent, a Yale-educated former hedge fund manager from Conway, South Carolina, is the openly gay Treasury chief credited with bold economic strategies and a $600 million fortune.

Pulte, a Boca Raton, Florida, native and the grandson of a home-building mogul, oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and is famed for his Twitter philanthropy.

Neither Bessent, Pulte, Malik, nor the White House commented on the incident to Politico.

After the outburst, staff kept the men at opposite ends of the dinner table, and the party continued without further fireworks

.

