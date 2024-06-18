Fair 89°

Top Fire Official Not At Fault For Bicycle Crash In North Bergen, Police Say (Video)

A bicyclist is facing several summonses after being struck by a vehicle operated by the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue deputy director Tuesday, June 18, Daily Voice has learned.

Michael DeOrio remained at the crash scene.

 Photo Credit: HudPost
Cecilia Levine
Michael DeOrio had the green light when he was coming out of the municipal complex on the 6100 block of Tonnelle Avenue at 11:40 a.m., North Bergen Police Capt. Jorge Raposo said.

The bicyclist forged ahead and was struck by DeOrio, who remained at the scene.

Footage of the incident was shared by HudPost, who had the story first, and shows the bicyclist laying in the street. 

The bicyclist was issued multiple traffic violations, including operating an unregistered e-bike and failure to observe red signal. He was hospitalized with chest pain.

