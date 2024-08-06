Top Educators In Each Of NJ's 21 Counties Named

The department released the list of the 2024-25 New Jersey County Teachers of the Year on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

They are:

Atlantic County: Carly Broomhead, Visual Arts Teacher at Emma C. Attales Middle School in the Absecon School District

Bergen County: Margarita Diakos, Special Education Teacher at Ramsey High School in the Ramsey School District

Burlington County: Margaret Fanourgakis, Health & Physical Education Teacher at Shawnee High School in the Lenape Regional High School District

Camden County: Stacey Brown-Downham, Elementary Reading Interventionist at J. F. Tatem Elementary School in the Haddonfield School District

Cape May County: Antonio Martín Franco, Spanish, Health & Physical Education Teacher at Stone Harbor Elementary School in the Avalon Stone Harbor School District

Cumberland County: Karolina Mills, English as a Second Language Teacher at Marie D. Durand Elementary School in the Vineland School District

Essex County: El Houcin Houssam, Mathematics Teacher at West Side High School in the Newark School District

Gloucester County: Vanessa Poggioli, Mathematics Teacher at Thomas E. Bowe Middle School in the Glassboro School District

Hudson County: Kelly Carroll, Multi-Sensory Reading Specialist at Mary J. Donohoe Community School in the Bayonne School District

Hunterdon County: Meghan Luick, Mathematics Teacher at North Hunterdon High School in the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Reg. High School District

Mercer County: Nicole Hamlet, Biology Teacher at Trenton Central High School in the Trenton School District

Middlesex County: Kristen Johnson, Social Studies Teacher at Carteret Middle School in the Carteret School District

Monmouth County: Sara Mazzone, English Teacher at Red Bank Regional High School in the Red Bank Regional High School District

Morris County: Alyssa Guagenti, Gifted & Talented & Special Education Teacher at Jefferson Township Middle School in the Jefferson Township School District

Ocean County: Jill Falletta, First Grade Teacher at Beach Haven School in the Beach Haven School District

Passaic County: Bernadette Orsita, Spanish Teacher at Manchester Regional High School in the Manchester Regional High School District

Salem County: Deanna Miller, Agri-Science Teacher at Woodstown High School in the Woodstown Pilesgrove Regional School District

Somerset County: Stefanie Lachenauer, Social Studies Teacher at Montgomery Upper Middle School in the Montgomery Township School District

Sussex County: Mary Houghtaling, English Teacher at Kittatinny Regional High School in the Kittatinny Regional School District

Union County: Alejandro Mejía, Spanish Teacher at David Brearley Middle-High School in the Kenilworth School District

Warren County: Jennifer Mazziotta-Walter, Visual Arts & Gifted & Talented Teacher at Harmony Township School in the Harmony Township School District

The educators were named during a ceremony at The College of New Jersey in Ewing and are eligible for the state's Teacher of the Year award.

Click here for a full bio on each teacher.

