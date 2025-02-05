Too Early To Look Ahead To 2028 Presidential Race? Not According To Oddsmakers

Poll Who's your (very, very) early favorite to win the 2028 presidential race? California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) Donald Trump Jr. (R) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Vice President JD Vance (R) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who's your (very, very) early favorite to win the 2028 presidential race? California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) 14%

While political insiders might say it’s too soon to speculate, oddsmakers are busy crunching numbers — and their latest predictions suggest a competitive field with some familiar names.

According to Star Sports, Vice President JD Vance currently leads the betting market with 11/4 odds (26.7 percent), making him the early Republican favorite.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr.’s odds of winning the presidency in 2028 have improved significantly in recent months. Once considered a long shot at 66/1 (1.5 percent) just after the 2024 election, he has now moved up to 25/1 (3.8 percent), according to Star Sports.

Trump Jr.'s rising popularity within the MAGA movement has fueled speculation that the Trump family could form a political dynasty similar to the Kennedys or Bushes.

On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is leading the pack with 12/1 odds (7.7 percent), followed closely by California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 16/1 (5.9 percent).

Other notable names in the mix include former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (18/1, 5.3 percent) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (20/1, 4.8 percent).

A McLaughlin & Associates poll found that among 453 Republicans surveyed, 21 percent favored Trump Jr. as the party’s 2028 nominee—second only to Vance, who polled at 27 percent.

While 2028 is still far away, these early odds highlight the names to watch. Whether these political figures officially launch campaigns remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the race for the White House never really stops.

