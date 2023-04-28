'Tone It Down': Popular Secaucus Library Programmer Says He Was Fired Over His Lifestyle

Jeffrey Machno has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after he said he contacted the board of trustees at the library to complain about how he was treated.

During the pandemic, Machno, a lifelong Secaucus resident who works full-time at a fashion house, hosted a trivia night online. He quickly developed a following and started having his own interview program. He even hosted Secaucus Got Talent.

Machno says that's where he first clashed with a supervisor in 2021. The next year, Machno was denied a chance to host the show, he said, noting people overhead his supervisor saying Machno's lifestyle was inappropriate.

Machno had another run-in with her at the library's main branch, and overheard her slamming him to another employee. When she saw Machno, she gave him the finger, he said.

"I confronted her," Machno said. "I said, 'What is your problem?'"

Machno said he went to Jenifer May, the executive director of the library, and told her about the treatment he was getting. May told him he should "tone it down" and was apprehensive about him reaching out to the library board of trustees and human resources.

May declined comment to Daily Voice citing pending litigation.

On Friday, Oct, 28, Machno wrote an e-mail to the vice president of the board of trustees about his treatment. On Monday, Oct. 31, Machno was informed he was terminated.

"That was it," Machno said. "I'm not going to take this lying down. I'm 43 years old. I'm not in anyone's face. I'm 300 other things before I'm my sexuality."

The community has responded negatively to Machno's firing, he said. Many people have e-mailed the library, asked for their donations to be withdrawn and for their plaques to be removed.

"It's 2023," Machno said. "This is wrong. Everyone has a right to live and to seek their passions without feeling like they have to look over at each other."

Machno said he really misses getting to do his programs for the library. He has been taken on by another library, that he declined to name. He said his treatment at the library does not reflect Secaucus as a whole.

"The town has been wonderful, the town is wonderful," Machno said. "It's extremely disappointing. I grew up going to the Secaucus library. This should never happen."

Machno hopes the EEOC complaint leads to May's removal.

"To find out the library is being run by people of this caliber is extraordinarily disappointing and disheartening," Machno said. "I hope all of this gets resolved and something positive can come out of it."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.