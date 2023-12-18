Tommy DeVito Morristown Meet-n-Greet Canceled After Agent Doubles Fee

Coniglio's, an Italian restaurant in Morristown, announced their meet and greet with Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito set for Tuesday, Dec. 18, was canceled after Stellato doubled the rookie's sensation's appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000, following Big Blue's win over the Packers.

"We are a small family run business and decided $20,000 was a bit steep for two hours," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Stellato has been going viral for his flashy Italian suits straight out of "Goodfellas". On "Monday Night Football," Manning said Stellato had earned the nickname "Slimy" in college, which Stellato went on WFAN to refute. But Coniglio's believes Stellato could learn a lot about representing Italia.

"We’re Italian too and don’t like when someone says one thing and does another," the restaurant wrote.

DeVito and Stellato might want to cash-in before his viral fame implodes. In Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, DeVito was sacked seven times as the Giants were held without a touchdown, sniffing out their playoff hopes, as the Saints players mocked his touchdown celebration.

