Told Not To Smoke, Lyft Passenger From Jersey City Assaults Driver, Snatches Keys: Leonia PD

A passenger assaulted a Lyft driver, took the keys and took off when she wasn't allowed to smoke during the ride, police in Leonia said.

Tiffanie Grant Photo Credit: LEONIA PD / INSET: BCJ
Tiffanie Grant, 41, of Jersey City got into a heated exchange with the driver, who stopped on Fort Lee Road near Spring Street around 2 p.m. last Friday afternoon, June 9, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

"That's where the argument became physical," the chief said.

After punching and grabbing the driver by the neck, Grant snatched the keys and hopped out, Tamagny said.

Special Law Enforcement Officer II Steve Oxnard and Officer Anthony Mikatarian found Grant on nearby Station Parkway. She was carrying the keys, the chief said.

The driver was treated at a local hospital before being released.

Grant, meanwhile, was charged with second-degree strong-armed robbery and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where she remained on Monday.

