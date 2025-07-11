Fair 83°

SHARE

Toddler Airlifted With Severe Burns After Falling Into Campfire In NJ Park, GoFundMe Says

A family camping trip in New Jersey ended in tragedy when a 1-year-old boy fell into a campfire and suffered third-degree burns, according to a GoFundMe launched by a close family friend.

Josué Velasco.

Josué Velasco.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Josué Velasco, who is 1 year and 8 months old, was airlifted to a pediatric burn hospital after the accident on Saturday, July 5, the fundraiser says. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is being treated for extensive burns to his hands, arms, chest, abdomen, and legs.

The incident happened while Josué was attending a family camp in New Jersey. Initial information indicates it occurred in Belleplain State Park, although that has not yet been confirmed by authorities. Daily Voice has reached out to New Jersey State Police for additional details.

According to the fundraiser, Josué has already undergone a successful first skin graft surgery, but a second surgery was delayed after doctors discovered a blood infection. He is now being treated with strong antibiotics while his medical team monitors his condition closely.

“With heavy hearts and deep faith, we want to share the story of Josué,” wrote Karen Hudson, who organized the campaign along with Lineth Kirindongo on behalf of the Velasco family. “His parents are walking through this heartbreaking journey with strength and faith.”

The GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help cover expenses such as transportation, meals, missed work, and Josué’s long-term care needs.

The campaign had raised $1,100 by Friday afternoon.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Josué Velasco.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE