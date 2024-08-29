Tire-Slasher Threatens Witness Before Court Date In New Milford, Police Say

Trouble began on July 12, where a partygoer's car had two tires slashed on July 12, New Milford Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

The vehicle was parked in front of a neighbor’s house due to the high number of attendees at the party. The victim discovered the damage around 10:50 that night, Clancy said.

Officer Foschinin, Sgt Boinski, and Lt. Petrie investigated the incident and were able to obtain video footage from a nearby resident, Molina as a suspect. She was charged with the tire slashing and was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

After being charged, Molina confronted the homeowner who had provided the surveillance footage, threatening them with her dogs and using offensive language, Clancy said.

As a result of the harassment, Molina faced additional charges: tampering with witnesses and retaliation against them, Clancy said. On Aug. 29, Molina surrendered to New Milford police and was lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

