Fair 79°

SHARE

Tire-Slasher Swings At Detective During Dumont Traffic Stop: Chief

A Dumont man accused in a tire-slashing spree took a swing at a detective before being arrested, authorities said.

Reese Donohue

Reese Donohue

Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Police Chief Luke Totten told Daily Voice that officers stopped Reese Donohue, 28, on Pine Street Thursday, Sept. 11, after Detective Brandon Torrazzi identified him using camera footage, Totten said.

Detective Sgt. Matt Gloeckler, Detective Sam Schlamowitz, Detective James Fitzsimmons, Officer Dylan Lafront, and Officer Dylan Van Riper located him on Pine Street, where Donohue "took a swing" at Detective Schlamowitz, according to Totten.

No injuries were reported and Donohue was arrested and charged. Court records show he was charged with simple assault.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE