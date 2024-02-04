Recycling Center Supervisor Killed In Ocean County Workplace Incident Was Firefighter, Dad

Timothy Hannold, 50, had entered a container being moved at the recycling center on Towbin Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 31, Lakewood Police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said in a statement.

Workers unaware of Hannold's presence tried to "upright the dumpster," causing the doors to shift and pin Holland up against an inside wall, Staffordsmith said. Hannold died as a result of the incident, police said.

Affectionately known as "Timmy" or "Ripper," Hannold's obituary on the Maxwell Funeral Home website says he was a West Creek resident and has been a "passionate" employee at the county recycling and waste management center for 22 years.

He was a lifetime member of the Parkertown Volunteer Fire Department, Station 70, a member of the Pines Club, "a hunting club where he did more poker playing than hunting," his obituary reads. "He loved to play the drums, and enjoyed working on his truck (that he called The Tugboat), quadding with his daughter, camping, traveling[sic] and being with his family."

Survivors include his wife, Jessica; children Kaden, 21, daughter Abigail, 7; parents, Timothy Hanold and Joyce Horner; along with siblings, nephews, colleagues, friends, and relatives.

More than $4,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the Hannold family as of press time.

Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Parkertown Firehouse. Click here for Timothy Hannold's complete obituary and service details.

