Timing On Powerful Storm Dropping Up To 4 Inches Of Rain On NJ

Heavy rain, damaging wind, and some snow is expected in parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania beginning with rain mid-morning Sunday, Dec. 10.

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly office issued a flood watch across all of New Jersey on Saturday morning, Dec. 9.

The morning rain could turn to thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will last through the night, with between 2 and 4 inches of rain expected across New Jersey and the Poconos/Lehigh Valley through Monday, Dec. 11, according to AccuWeather. The northwestern portion of New Jersey, along with the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, could see snow, the NWS says.

Greater Harrisburg will see one or two inches of rain, which will turn to snow in the evening and last through the night, according to AccuWeather. Little to no snow accumulation was expected, the NWS says.

Peak wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

