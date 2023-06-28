TikToking NJ Family Auditions On 'America's Got Talent'

Hailing from Basking Ridge, the Sharpe Family Singers — Barbra Russell-Sharpe, her husband Ron Sharpe, and their four children, Samantha, Logan, Aidan, and Connor, blew the judges away with their soulful cover of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana.

“It’s never quiet in our house,” reads the family’s bio on TikTok, where they’ve amassed an astonishing 8.5 million followers.

Barbra and Ron met onstage — and even had their first kiss there — back when they were Broadway actors, they tell judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara before their breathtaking performance.

“We’re very, very lucky to be here,” Barbra says. “We’ve been wanting to be here for years and we finally got our chance.”

After receiving stellar praise from all four judges, the Sharpe Family Singers made it past the audition round and are now in the running to continue on to the live shows.

Who knows how far they’ll go? Tune in to Season 18 of 'America’s Got Talent' on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. to find out.

