TikTokers On 'Kitchen Nightmares' Close Bergen County Italian Spot

Da Mimmo was opened by retired Hoboken detective Vito Gigante Sr., his wife Melissa, and their son Antonio. Antonio and his brothers, Vincent and Vito, rose to fame on TikTok.

The restaurant opened in November 2022 and was on "Kitchen Nightmares" with Gordon Ramsey in 2023.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Gigantes announced they'd be closing their doors for good on Friday, Sept. 30.

"Launching and growing this family restaurant in such a wonderful community has been an incredible experience, Gordon Ramsay and all!" the statement reads. "We are so grateful for the support we’ve received and the memories we’ve created here."

Da Mimmo had mixed review on Yelp as of press time. Some users gave it five stars, raving about its professional staff, pizza and pasta, while others were less than pleased.

"I had such high hopes for this place since [Gordon Ramsey.] Made his appearance here, needless to say it was very disappointing..."

What many reviews shared, though, were kind words about the "sweet, apologetic" owner, Melissa.

"Those 2 clowns sat at the bar and didn't help their mom at all," one Yelper said. "So sad. Come on guys! Wake up! You're mom can't breastfeed you forever!! Grow tf up!!"

