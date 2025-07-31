TikTok Launches Fact-Checking Feature To Stop 'Harmful Misinformation': How It Works

The popular app officially released Footnotes to nearly 80,000 qualified contributors on Wednesday, July 30. TikTok conducted a limited pilot test of the fact-checking feature earlier in 2025.

The goal of Footnotes is to help users better understand posts that may involve complex or disputed topics, such as science, statistics, or current events.

"Footnotes builds on our extensive efforts to maintain platform integrity with content labels, search banners, and a global fact-checking program that help people understand the reliability of content and access authoritative sources," wrote Adam Presser, TikTok's head of operations and trust & safety. "Alongside iterating and improving Footnotes, we will continue to invest in our robust content moderation efforts to help curb the spread of harmful misinformation. We also remain focused on the power of media literacy to equip our community with skills to separate fact from fiction."

Contributors must live in the US, be at least 18 years old, have had a TikTok account for at least six months, and have no recent Community Guidelines violations. The anonymous contributors can write or rate footnotes directly in the app.

TikTok said Footnotes will become more prevalent as they enter the app's algorithm, with more contributors expected to be added as the feature develops.

"At first, it may take some time for a footnote to become public as contributors get started and become more familiar with the feature," Presser said. "The more footnotes get written and rated on different topics, the smarter and more effective the system becomes."

TikTok said it uses a "bridging-based" system that prioritizes consensus between users who often disagree. Footnotes are only displayed when contributors broadly agree that they're helpful.

After publication, footnotes can be rated by the app's 170 million US users.

"Our ranking systems will learn and improve over time, which we expect will help close the gap between a footnote being written and becoming visible," said Presser.

Footnotes will be overseen by human and automated reviews. Users can also report footnotes they believe violate TikTok's rules.

The notes must comply with the app's community guidelines.

"These efforts will help us ensure that footnotes enhance the TikTok experience for our community," said Presser.

The addition of Footnotes comes as TikTok continues facing a looming ban in the US. The app's China-based owner, ByteDance, faces a deadline of Wednesday, Sept. 17, to divest, according to a law passed in 2024.

While several potential buyers have emerged throughout 2025, a sale hasn't been finalized.

