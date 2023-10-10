Fair 64°

Tight Turn: Tractor Trailer Topples Traffic Signal In Paramus (Video)

An elongated tractor trailer took down a traffic control signal in a tight turn at a Paramus intersection Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Cecilia Levine
The truck driver was turning right from A&S Drive onto Winters Avenue, when a car coming toward him forced him to quickly steer more to the right, around 1 p.m., sources tell Daily Voice.

Because of the quick steering move, the wide turn became a tight one, and the trailer bed ended up toppling the traffic signal outside of the Oradell Animal Hospital.

The Paramus Police Department's traffic maintenance unit was on scene in minutes to quickly clear the intersection.

No injuries were reported.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this report.

