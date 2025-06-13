Stormy Forecast Could Dampen Father’s Day Weekend Plans In These Areas

There will be showers in locations shown in light green on Saturday, June 14, including northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania and areas north of New York City, including Connecticut and Massachusetts. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

Locations in the darker shade of green will see steady rain and frequent downpours on Saturday.

On Father's Day, showers and thunderstorms are expected from central and southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania through Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and surrounding areas on Sunday, June 15. (Click on the second image above.)

In those locations, there will be the potential for isolated instances of flooding and localized damaging wind gusts, the National Weather Service says.

There could be spotty, scattered showers farther north on Sunday.

Those heading to the 250th anniversary parade of the US Army in Washington, D.C., on Saturday should be prepared for a drenching shower or gusty thunderstorm, though the whole day will not be a washout.

"The rain is not welcomed due to a wet spring and already saturated soil," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said.

Unsettled weather will continue through Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19 with showers possible both Monday, June 16, and Tuesday, June 17, and showers and thunderstorms possible on both Wednesday, June 18, and next Thursday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.