Three Pedestrians Struck In Oakland (Developing)

Three pedestrians, possibly juveniles on bicycles, were struck by a vehicle in Oakland Thursday afternoon, July 24, Daily Voice has learned.
At least one medical helicopter was called to the scene at Ramapo Valley Road and Oak Street just before 4 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
