Partly Cloudy 29°

SHARE

Three Hospitalized In 4-Vehicle Crash Outside Fair Lawn TD Bank (Photos)

Three people were hospitalized following a four-vehicle collision in Fair Lawn on Saturday morning, Dec. 21, according to incident reporter Boyd A. Loving who captured the aftermath.

At the scene Saturday, Dec. 21.

At the scene Saturday, Dec. 21.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Photos from the scene show a pickup truck and three small SUVs, all heavily damaged after colliding outside of the TD Bank on Fair Lawn Avenue and Saddle River Road.

Fair Lawn Police, EMS, Fire Department, and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, with assistance from Paramus Police for traffic control, officials said.

Three of the involved vehicles had to be towed from the crash site. At least one summons was issued in connection with the incident, though details of the violation were not immediately released.

Century Road Extension/Fair Lawn Avenue was temporarily closed between Paramus Road and Saddle River Road as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The conditions of those injured have not been disclosed.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE