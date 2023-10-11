Three Guns Found, Two Suspects Seized By Police Following Englewood Rooming House Incident

A woman who became involved in a dispute with two residents and a non-resident at the home on James Street near Demarest Avenue told responding officers that she'd been threatened with a a knife.

She also claimed that she'd seen one of the residents carrying a gun.

No one was injured, but Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said police did find the three weapons during the Oct. 6 call.

They also arrested 74-year-old ex-con Melvin Dewey Macklin and Tammy Pierce, 60, and charged them with aggravated assault, making death threats and illegal weapons possession.

Macklin, who was tracked down a little over a block away, has priors that date back to 1994, when he was arrested for robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon and illegal drug and weapons possession, records show.

He ended up in custody at Hackensack University Medical Center pending transfer to the Bergen County Jail. Pierce, meanwhile, was ordered released the next day, records show.

An investigation was continuing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.