Three Bergen County Residents Including Teen Killed In Parkway Tesla Crash

Two adults and a 17-year-old girl were killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway late Saturday, Sept. 14 in Middlesex County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP).

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Cecilia Levine
David Dryerman, 54, of Woodcliff Lake, was heading north in a Tesla Model S when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, struck a sign, struck a guardrail and a concrete bridge support just before midnight at milepost 131.1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

As a result of the crash, David Dryerman, occupant Michele Dryerman, a 54-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old juvenile girl, all from Woodcliff Lake, died. The relationship between the three was not immediately clear.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available. 

