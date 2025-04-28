Three $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In New Jersey Last Week: Here's Where

On April 21, two winning $50,000 Jumbo Bucks tickets were sold — one at Summit Grocery on Summit Avenue in Union City (Hudson County), and another at Gretna Store on Route 9 in New Gretna (Burlington County).

Meanwhile, a third $50,000 ticket was sold on April 24 at the 7-Eleven on Morris Avenue in Summit (Union County).

Lottery officials urge all players to check their tickets carefully and sign the back immediately. Winning tickets should be validated at any authorized lottery retailer.

