Three $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In New Jersey Last Week: Here's Where

Several lucky New Jersey lottery players are celebrating big wins after snagging $50,000 prizes in last week’s draw games and scratch-offs, the New Jersey Lottery announced Monday, April 28.

7-Eleven in Summit sold one of the three $50K lottery tickets last week.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
On April 21, two winning $50,000 Jumbo Bucks tickets were sold — one at Summit Grocery on Summit Avenue in Union City (Hudson County), and another at Gretna Store on Route 9 in New Gretna (Burlington County).

Meanwhile, a third $50,000 ticket was sold on April 24 at the 7-Eleven on Morris Avenue in Summit (Union County).

Lottery officials urge all players to check their tickets carefully and sign the back immediately. Winning tickets should be validated at any authorized lottery retailer.

