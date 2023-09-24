Thousands Without Power In NJ Following Tropical Storm Ophelia

Nearly 13,000 residents were without power Saturday, Sept. 23, but as of Sunday morning, that number was down to approximately 4,000.

The bulk of the outages were in Monmouth County, where 4,636 were in the dark as of 10:45 a.m., according to the JCPL outage map. In Ocean County, 352 JCPL customers were without power.

According to AccuWeather, wind gusts of 68 mph were tracked in Sea Isle on Saturday. The National Weather Service says towns along the Jersey Shore saw as much as 3.92 inches of rain.

While wind gusts up to 30 mph are still likely along the New Jersey coast, Sunday will mostly be drizzly with a high just above 60, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will continue through early Monday, Sept. 25, which is expected to be mostly cloudy and chilly.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 65.

