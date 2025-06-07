Thousands In NJ Hit With Fake Text Threatening License Suspension: Don't Fall For It

The phishing scam used the names of the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles, EZ-Pass, and NJ Courts, warning of penalties, toll charges, and even prosecution.

The message read:

“Final Notice: Enforcement Penalties Begin on May 30. Our records show you still have an outstanding traffic ticket… Suspension of driving privileges for 30 days… Credit score will be affected.”

The text includes a link posing as a payment portal and urges users to "Pay Now" — but officials say it’s a trap designed to steal personal and financial data.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) issued a customer advisory this week, warning:

“These messages are designed to steal your personal and financial information.”

Multiple police departments also alerted residents, calling the scam “widespread” and warning that no legitimate agency will ever send unsolicited texts requesting payment or threatening arrest.

Officials say no action is needed unless you entered your personal information. In that case, you should contact your local police department immediately.

The message claims to come from the “New Jersey State Department of Motor Vehicles” and includes:

A deadline to pay traffic fines

Threats of license suspension, vehicle registration hold, and credit score damage

A link to a fake EZ-Pass payment page

Instructions to “reply Y” to reopen the message

The NJMVC reminds residents:

They never send unsolicited text messages or emails.

Legitimate messages are limited to appointment reminders only.

If you receive a suspicious message, do not click any links or share information.

For questions, contact the NJMVC directly through their website or customer service lines.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.