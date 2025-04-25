Thought Going Electric Saved You Money? PA, NJ Just Dropped New Fees On EV Drivers

Both states are now apparently charging electric and plug-in hybrid drivers new annual fees to help make up for lost gas tax revenue.

In Pennsylvania, the Road User Charge (RUC) kicked in on April 1, 2025, after being signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro last year, according to PA.gov.

Here’s what drivers are paying:

EV owners: $200 in 2025, rising to $250 in 2026

Plug-in hybrid owners (PHEVs): $50 in 2025, rising to $63 in 2026

Drivers opting for two-year registration will pay double those amounts, PennDOT said. Starting in 2027, the fee will adjust annually based on inflation.

“This fee makes sure every driver pays their fair share to help maintain roads and bridges no matter what kind of car they drive,” PennDOT said in a statement.

The RUC replaces the previous Alternative Fuels Tax, which officials said was more complicated and burdensome for EV drivers.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, electric vehicle owners got hit too.

On July 1, 2024, zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) drivers began paying an additional $250 annual fee, according to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. The fee will rise by $10 a year for the next four years.

The new charge applies to any vehicle certified under California’s clean car standards — including popular models like Teslas, Rivians, and Ford Lightnings.

Drivers who already received renewal notices without the new fee will be sent a supplemental bill, the NJMVC said.

Both states say the new fees are necessary because gas taxes — which traditionally fund road and bridge maintenance — are disappearing as more drivers switch to electric and plug-in hybrids.

In Pennsylvania, officials noted that golf carts, electric motorcycles, vehicles from 1990 or older, and certain government vehicles are exempt from the RUC.

PennDOT said an online payment system for the new charges will go live by August 2025, and monthly payment options will be available by July 2026.

New Jersey drivers pay 44.9 cents a gallon on gas while Pennsylvania drivers pay 57.6 cents per gallon.

Despite the new fees, EV drivers in both states can still cash in on incentives: New Jersey’s “Charge Up New Jersey” program offers up to $2,000 toward the purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle, while Pennsylvania residents can qualify for rebates of up to $4,000 depending on income.

