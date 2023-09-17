Those UFOs You Saw Saturday Night Were Actually Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites

They were SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

Using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Elon Musk's aerospace company launched 22 Stalink v2 Mini satellites into orbit between Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16, according to a video on the NASASpaceflight YouTube page.

Residents across New Jersey and Pennsylvania captured footage of the rockets.

So, what exactly is Starlink? According to its website, Starlink is "the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more."

