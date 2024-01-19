NJ Teacher Tried Paying Teen For Sex, Sent Graphic Video: Prosecutor

Thomas Carraher, 26, of Howell, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 18, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Friday, Jan. 19.

Carraher's LinkedIn bio says: "I am passionate about health, fitness, sports, and educating the youth."

Prosecutors said Carraher used a social media app to ask for a sex act from someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Investigators also found Carraher sent a graphic picture and video of himself, and asked for the person to send him back a graphic picture.

Carraher is a teacher at Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls. He's also a basketball coach at the Shrewsbury Borough School.

Prosecutors said there's no indication that his charges are directly related to any child at either school.

Carraher was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child, attempted promotion of obscene material to a minor, and attempted criminal sexual contact.

Prosecutors said the investigation into Carraher is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443.

Carraher was taken to Monmouth County Correctional Institution and will wait to appear in the county's superior court.

