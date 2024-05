The OCHD is casting a diverse group of teens ages 14 to 18 to act in "substance use" and vaping prevention PSAs, the casting call says.

A total of 19 actors are needed for both speaking and background roles, with multiple PSAs to shoot.

Casting directors say the shoot will take place during the week so must be able to take off one day of school.

The roles pay between $200 and $600 for one day of work.

Click here to apply.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.