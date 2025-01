The man, identified by the casino as Phong P, won $517,927 playing Criss Cross poker at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Criss Cross Poker is a poker table game played with cards dealt in a “cross” layout, using some of the 52 playing cards from a standard deck. Players can win across, can win down or can win both and make two ante wages of equal value.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.