This Jersey Girl Just Took Down World's Best Tennis Player At Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova just pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Wimbledon 2025, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Center Court Thursday, July 10.

 Photo Credit: si.robi - Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Anisimova, who lived in Freehold, NJ, before her family moved to Florida and is seeded 12th, won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to punch her ticket to the Grand Slam final.

The 23-year-old outplayed 27-year-old Sabalenka in key moments, winning 69 percent of her second-serve points and converting four out of eleven break-point chances. Sabalenka, by contrast, converted just 3 of 14.

Anisimova, who played at the collegiate level for Penn, delivered a clutch performance despite serving five double faults. 

Her return game proved decisive, breaking Sabalenka twice in the final set to seal the victory.

Sabalenka hit more aces, 6 to 2, but it wasn’t enough to fend off Anisimova’s relentless pressure.

Anisimova is headed to the Grand Slam final Saturday, July 12 and will face eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek.

