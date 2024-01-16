'This Is Your Final Warning:' NJ Pair Set Off Bomb In Biz Associate's Driveway, Feds Say

"Knock knock, show up, and what do you think is next. This is your final warning.”

The text was from Damjan Stanivukovic, a Closter resident, who was later arrested for exploding a bomb in the victim's New York driveway with help from Vladamir Radunovic, who has ties to Pompton Lakes, Clifton, and Paterson, according to court documents filed with the US District Court of the Southern District of New York.

Stanivukovic and Radunovic were arrested Saturday morning, Jan. 13 in connection with an explosion at a Bedford Hills residence on McLain Street on Thursday, Jan. 11, federal officials said.

Officials say the victim was a former business associate of Stanivukovic, and the two have an eight-year history of legal disputes.

Early Thursday, Jan. 11, Stanivukovic and Radunovic traveled from New Jersey through Rockland County and brought a "destructive device" to the victim's driveway, court documents show.

Surveillance footage captured at the victim's home shows that the duo arrived around 5:10 a.m. in a black Jeep SUV. Minutes later, one of the suspects, who was wearing a hoodie and mask, got out of the Jeep while carrying a cardboard box that appeared to be on fire and set it at the end of the driveway.

Then, the Jeep drove away. According to court documents, an explosion was captured around 7:10 a.m.

A subsequent search of Stanivukovic's home turned up multiple firearms, a shotgun, a bulletproof vest, and reading material on how to manufacture weapons and at-home explosives, court documents show.

The box that Stanivukovic and Radunovic allegedly placed in the driveway was later found to have contained a 2.5-gallon gasoline can that contained an ignitable liquid that smelled like gasoline, tan cardboard tubing from a firework's shell, and white powder that appeared to be firework residue. The firework tubing was placed in the opening of the gas can, federal officials said.

The box containing the bomb was found to have a shipping label with Stanivukovic's name and address on it. Investigators were also able to trace the black Jeep to Stanivukovic and obtained search warrants for both the vehicle and Stanivukovic's Anderson Street address in Closter.

Surveillance footage recovered from the residence also depicted the two suspects loading an item into the black Jeep around 3:30 a.m. on the day of the explosion, according to court documents.

After interviewing the victim, authorities learned that he had been involved in legal disputes with Stanivukovic for eight years regarding a past business relationship. Both the victim and Stanivukovic, the sole proprietor of Adria Infrastructure LLC, have sued each other, officials said.

On Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, before a court date in one of these lawsuits, the victim allegedly received a note from a masked person that read, "Be smart, do not appeal on Court on Monday. Better for everybody.”

Additionally, the victim got a text message while being interviewed by investigators on the day of the explosion that read, "Knock knock, show up, and what do you think is next. This is your final warning.” The number that sent the message was later found to be sent from a phone linked to Stanivukovic, according to court documents.

The victim and Stanivukovic had a court date on Wednesday, Jan. 10, the day before the explosion, investigators said.

Investigators ultimately determined that the text message and bomb explosion were related and that if the victim were to show up at another court date in the future, he "would face consequences beyond the Destructive Device that was already delivered" to his home, officials said.

Stanivukovic and Radunovic were both charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device and conspiracy to commit stalking.

