Manhunt: Help Sought Capturing Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Hawthorne Military Vet, 83

Juan Martinez Gonzalez, who recently lived in Hawthorne, was behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 that struck Joe Bender as he crossed Wagaraw Road at Passaic Avenue -- near the Fair Lawn border -- shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, they said.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

Police found the pickup abandoned in the City of Passaic on June 30, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper revealed while identifying Gonzalez on Tuesday, July 11.

Gonzalez who was driving while suspended, is charged in a warrant with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim and causing a death or injury while unlicensed, among other offenses, they said.

ANYONE who can help the authorities find and capture Gonzalez is asked to call Hawthorne police: (973) 427-1800. OR: Use the Passaic County prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Bender’s funeral is at 3:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, July 15, at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Visiting is the same day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Cremation will be private.

MORE INFO: Joseph L. Bender, Requiescat in Pace

