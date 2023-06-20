This Iconic Ice Cream Spot Is Best In NJ, Website Says

The article identified the best place to grab a cool treat in each state this summer with a sprinkling of the shop’s history and menu specialties.

So, which shop topped the Garden State’s list?

The one and only — Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood, open since 1975.

With more than five dozen flavors of hard ice cream and soft serve — some available year-round and others on seasonal rotation — Cliff’s truly has something for everyone, especially excitement.

The shop, complete with outdoor picnic tables, earned an impressive 4.7/5-star rating on Google out of nearly 2,200 reviews. It’s also been “quietly winning award after award in national competitions” and was featured on the Food Network in 2004, its website says.

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream, 1475 Route 46 Ledgewood, NJ 07852

