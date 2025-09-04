Fair 76°

This Bergen County Bagel Shop With 'Cult-Like Following' Named Among 15 Best In America

A popular Bergen County bagel shop has been named one of the best in the United States by Fodor’s Travel.

Sesame bagels from Teaneck Road Hot Bagels

 Photo Credit: Teaneck Road Hot Bagels (Instagram photo)
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels earned the No. 14 spot on the publication’s “Best Bagels in the U.S.” list, which highlights top bakeries from coast to coast.

“New York’s neighbor took notes and followed through with a bagel shop that has developed an understandably cult-like following for over 30 years,” Fodor’s writes. 

“Enjoy the light, fluffy, perfectly symmetrical Kosher rounds before venturing into the city or stay put after realizing that New Jersey has been quietly churning out food that will give any state a run for its money.”

The shop, located on Teaneck Road, has been serving up its Kosher bagels for more than three decades, attracting loyal customers from Bergen County and beyond.

Fodor’s praised each spot on its list for delivering “chewy, dense, breakfast-time carb perfection,” noting that while New York often claims bagel bragging rights, great bagels can be found in nearly every state.

Click here for the full list from Fodor's.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley

