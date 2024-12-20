Thieves Strip Wheels, Tires Off Teslas At Paramus Dealership

The vehicles, located at the Fashion Center on East Ridgewood Avenue, were discovered resting on cinder blocks by a dealership employee on the morning of Friday, Dec. 20, Loving said.

The Paramus Police Department was notified, and a uniformed officer was dispatched to gather details of the incident for investigative purposes.

It is unclear whether CCTV cameras were present in the lot to capture the theft. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Paramus Police Department.

