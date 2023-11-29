Fair 28°

Thieves Snatch More Than $7,000 In Nike Gear, Speed Off From Route 46 Mall

SEE ANYTHING? Three thieves snatched more than $7,000 in Nike pants, hoodies and jackets from a Snipes store in Teterboro and sped off in a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

<p>ANYONE who might've seen something, or has information that could help ID the thieves or their vehicle, is asked to call Moonachie police:&nbsp;(201) 641-9100.</p>

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / MOONACHIE PD
Jerry DeMarco
One of them was wearing a mask when the trio entered the sneaker and clothing store at the Teterboro Landing mall off eastbound Route 46 shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

They snatched clothing from shelves and fled in under two minutes, the lieutenant said.

"There were no threats of violence or weapons involved," Napolitano said. "It happened so fast that the employees couldn't get a complete description of the [thieves] or their vehicle."

Stolen were 42 pants, seven hooded sweatshirts and seven jackets, all Nike brand, worth $7,175, he said.

Fortunately, the mall boasts several surveillance cameras both inside and outside of all its stores. Detectives have been reviewing footage to draw a more complete picture of the thieves and their getaway car.

"The Teterboro Landing complex is extremely busy this time of year and the police department has officers in the area as much as possible to deter these types of thefts," Napolitano said.

He asked that everyone "remain vigilant to avoid becoming victims" and to "notify police immediately if they notice anything suspicious."

Police believe it's far better to respond to a call first, no matter the outcome, than to see someone victimized. So don't hesitate, they say.

