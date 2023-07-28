Thieves Break Into Wyckoff Home, Swipe BMW, Crash After High-Speed Chase

Law enforcement sources say two of those responsible were also involved in an armed home invasion and the theft of another vehicle in Livingston.

The Wyckoff homeowners were away when borough police were called to their Van Houten Avenue residence at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The thieves had pulled up in a black sedan and stole the owner’s BMW from the driveway, the caller said.

It turns out the bandits forced their way into the unoccupied home and took the keys, among other valuables, Soto said.

Sgt. Kyle Ferreira and Officer Marissa Santo tried to stop the tag-team vehicles on Wyckoff Avenue, but the drivers hit the gas and fled onto northbound Route 208, the lieutenant said.

They were approaching Route 287 when the officers terminated a brief pursuit because of the danger posed to the public by the speed and recklessness.

East Orange police ended up chasing the BMW later that morning, nabbing two occupants after a collision with the sedan, Soto said.

A report that a gun was found in the vehicle couldn’t be confirmed.

Soto did say that Wyckoff detectives are working with their counterparts in East Orange, as well as in other towns that have been victimized by the thieves.

