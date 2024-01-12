Thief With Pickup Takes Trailer Containing $50G Worth Of Valuables From North Arlington VFW Lot

"I used it for storage when I moved from my house into a small apartment," he said.

There was a full toolbox, car parts from Australia and family heirlooms among what Richard estimates is over $50,000 worth of valuables, not counting the trailer.

North Arlington police obtained a surveillance image of a pickup truck that apparently was used to haul away the 24-by-8½-foot black trailer with no lettering on it late in the afternoon on New Year's Eve.

The pickup doesn't have a front license plate, making identifying it difficult.

Richard had the trailer parked in a spot he rented from the VFW, which has other trailers on the River Road lot, as well.

"I never thought this would happen in such a small town," he said.

ANYONE who spots the pickup or trailer or knows where to find either is asked to call North Arlington police: (201) 991-4400.

