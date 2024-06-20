Thief Ditches Stolen Car, Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Through Bergen County, Cops Say

Oakland police officer Karley Greulich saw a man in all black with his hoodie up and a ski mask near Enterprise Rent-a-Car around 2:40 a.m., Oakland police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

Upon seeing her patrol car, the man, later identified as Yordalis Reyes-Fernandez ran to his red SUV, which was parked behind M&T Bank, and tried to flee the area, Keenan said.

A registration check of the SUV found it had been stolen out of Passaic, Keenan said. Greulich pursued the car onto Route 287 north and then onto Route 208 south, Keenan said.

The pursuit was called off as Reyes-Fernandez was driving at dangerous speeds, and Greulich lost sight of the car. Reyes-Fernandez ultimately ditched the car on the side of Route 208 south, and he was arrested by Fair Lawn police, according to Keenan.

Yordalis Reyes-Fernandez was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and eluding. He was also issued 12 motor vehicle summonses and lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

