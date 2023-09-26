'They Make 'Em Different In Jersey': NJ Singer, 21, Nails 'The Voice' Audition

The Galloway resident nailed her rendition of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" on the Monday, Sept. 25 blind audition.

All four judges, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and John Legend were left stunned.

"They make 'em different in Jersey," Horan said. "Someone who's willing to go into the first round with an Elton John song and sing it like that takes something. If this is where you set the bar, what are we going to see from you down the line? America is going to fall in love with that voice."

McEntire complimented Mara on her stage presence and her big-little voice.

Mara may look familiar as she made it to the finals of "America's Got Talent" when she was just 11 years old.

Mara's coach pick will be revealed on Tuesday's episode.

