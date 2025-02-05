These Retired Crayola Colors Are Back After Decades: Here's How To Get Them

After years of fan requests, Crayola announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5 that it will sell a special edition set of retired colors. The eight-count pack will be available throughout 2025 at most national retailers, along with matching colored pencils and markers.

The collection includes Dandelion, which was retired in 2017, along with Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint, and Mulberry, which exited in 2003.

Also making a return are Orange Red, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow, and Raw Umber, all of which were retired in 1990.

"As a first in the history of Crayola, we could not be more excited to bring back this beloved limited edition color collection that will give kids even more opportunities to colorfully put their imagination into action," said Crayola's chief marketing officer Victoria Lozano. "Color has such a personal connection for kids of all ages. It plays a pivotal role in inspiring creativity, which is an integral catalyst for educational, emotional and cognitive growth."

A recent Crayola survey found that about 90 percent of parents believe color plays a major role in creativity and child development. The survey also said 96 percent of parents encourage their kids to bring their imagination to life through art.

The Easton, Pennsylvania, company founded in 1903 will team up with brands like Lee, Caboodles, and S'well to release products inspired by the throwback colors.

Crayola also hinted that more limited-edition drops could be on the way, especially around major seasons like back-to-school and the holidays.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.