These Recurring Health Issues Affect Most Americans

According to a study by Talker Research, conducted on behalf of Doctor’s Best, the average American reports feeling “fully healthy” just 19 days out of a typical month.

Only 28 percent of respondents said they were completely healthy when surveyed, while 72 percent described their health as moderate or poor.

The most common recurring issues that interfere with people feeling their best include:

Fatigue (13 days per month)

Mood changes (10 days)

Digestive issues (10 days)

Headaches (eight days)

In total, 51 percent of respondents said they were living with health issues that had persisted for six months or longer.

Digestive problems were especially prevalent, with about one-third of people identifying themselves as having gut issues — including bloating, indigestion, and constipation.

The impact goes beyond just discomfort. Among those employed:

65 percent said their well-being affects their job performance

More than four in 10 said it limits their ability to exercise

15 percent said it interferes with enjoying time with family

48 percent said ongoing gut issues had caused them to avoid sex

32 percent of men reported symptoms of erectile dysfunction

Gut issues were especially common among Gen Z, which emerged as the age group most affected. Gen Z is comprised of individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

The survey also highlighted gender differences.

Men were more likely to say their symptoms affect sleep and productivity, but they were also less likely to seek care or take proactive steps to improve their health.

Still, many are looking for relief. 38 percent of men and 37 percent of women said they would consider trying supplements to address gut-related symptoms.

“When your gut is unbalanced, everything else begins to suffer — work, sleep, intimacy, and even the simple joy of being with family,” said Katie Lucas, Chief Marketing Officer of Doctor’s Best. “We often try to convince ourselves that health is a private issue, but the statistics show otherwise. When we don’t feel well, it affects every aspect of our lives.”

